Calamos Advisors LLC Has $56 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $538.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

