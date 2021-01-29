Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

CMCSA opened at $50.65 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

