Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,907 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

GE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

