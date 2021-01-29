Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $521.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

