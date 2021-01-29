Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

