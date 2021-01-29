Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 15,517 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.17 and its 200-day moving average is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

