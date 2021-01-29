Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 53,769 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $118.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

