Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

TMO stock opened at $493.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.16 and its 200 day moving average is $452.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

