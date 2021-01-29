Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

