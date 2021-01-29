Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $68,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $247.65 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

