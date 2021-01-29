Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,051 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $62,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

