Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,151 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $81,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

