Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.