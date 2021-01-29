Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 243.3% in January

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

