Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,962 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $72.22 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

