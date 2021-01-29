Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

