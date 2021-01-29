Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $212.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $219.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

