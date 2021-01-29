Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

