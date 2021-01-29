Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 109,944 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 588.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,944 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

