Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $689.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

