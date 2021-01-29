Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 609,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.