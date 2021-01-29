Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $11,940,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

