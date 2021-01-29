Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

