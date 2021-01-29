Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $383.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.97 and its 200 day moving average is $356.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

