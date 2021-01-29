Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $554.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.