Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $70.94 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

