Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR opened at $55.21 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

