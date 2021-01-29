Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $112.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

