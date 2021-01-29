Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,925 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $134.66 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

