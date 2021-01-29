Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $538.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.69. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

