Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

