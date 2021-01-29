Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.13 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

