Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,784.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,739.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,338.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11,528.84 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

