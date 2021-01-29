Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 32,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.76 to C$3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

