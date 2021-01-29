Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Down 95.5% in January

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 47,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

