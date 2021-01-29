Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

