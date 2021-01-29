Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

