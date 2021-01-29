Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

