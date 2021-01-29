Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
LLY stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.