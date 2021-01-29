Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $451.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $2,571,239 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.