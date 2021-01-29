Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,023,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

