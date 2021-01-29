Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

