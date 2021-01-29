Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

