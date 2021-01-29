Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.79. Canaan shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 130,869 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Canaan by 26.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

