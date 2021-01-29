CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect CANADA GOOSE-TS to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$189.10 million.

