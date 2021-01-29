Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Trading 21.2% Higher

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) traded up 21.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,169,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 460,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

