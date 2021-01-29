Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.86

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.86 and traded as high as $52.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 510,497 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

