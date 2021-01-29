Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.69.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$444.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$445.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$411.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$482.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

