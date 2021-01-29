Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$485.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$435.69.

TSE:CP opened at C$444.69 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$445.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$411.73.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

