Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.10

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.10 and traded as high as $29.39. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 271,650 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.10.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2577817 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.